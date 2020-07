Israeli forces thwart 'Hezbollah attack' near Lebanon border Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The Israeli Defense Forces said they foiled "an infiltration attempt of a terror squad" in the disputed Shebaa Farms. The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon has called for "maximum restraint" following an exchange of fire. 👓 View full article

