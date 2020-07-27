Scott Stinson: Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak shows MLB's astonishing lack of foresight Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

From the moment that sports leagues were shuttered more than four months ago, a single question has hovered over all the return-to-play scenarios, and their bubbles and testing strategies and restrictions on takeout food: what happens if a team suffers a coronavirus outbreak?



It has taken Major League Baseball all of three days to force an answer to that question. We just don’t know what it is yet.



On Sunday the Coronavirus Hotspot Marlins played the third game of their season in Philadelphia against the Phillies. They took the field despite reports of four positive COVID tests among players — though nothing was confirmed officially — and then manager Don Mattingly said the team would stay in Philadelphia overnight rather than return home to Miami as scheduled. Again, while nothing was formally confirmed, the clear implication was that the COVID Epicentre Marlins were waiting on more test results.



By Monday morning, the disaster scenario: ESPN reported that another 10 Marlins players and staff had tested positive for the virus, and the team’s scheduled game against the Baltimore Orioles was cancelled. Philadelphia’s Monday game against the New York Yankees, who would have used the same locker room at Citizens Bank Park that the Marlins just departed, has also been postponed.



It was always possible that Major League Baseball’s relatively lax plan would blow up in its face this spectacularly, but that it happened quite so soon is a surprise. All the problems that were identified weeks ago, when MLB hurriedly threw together a 60-game schedule bereft of any kind of safety bubble like those deployed by the NBA, NHL and MLS, have quickly come to pass.



Baseball players are free to roam around in the wild, which is a particular issue in places like Miami, presently home to one of the highest rates of new coronavirus infections in the developed world. The Marlins would have travelled to Philadelphia late last week, so it is likely that the Player Zero on their roster who was initially infected had the virus when the team left south Florida. MLB’s safety protocol requires players and staff to be tested every two days for COVID-19, and the theory is that the frequency would detect positive cases quickly enough to isolate them and prevent spread around the team. But it has long been known that people can potentially carry the virus, and spread it to others, for days before they might show up as a positive case, even if they never develop symptoms. And so, some unknown Marlin could have contracted the virus on Wednesday, hopped on a plane on Thursday, and spent a couple of days in relatively close contact with his teammates before his first initial positive test. Some of those teammates then had a couple of days where they could have carried the virus before their own positive tests and, boom, outbreak.



Until the Marlins and MLB explain what happened, that’s the most likely scenario, although it could also be a result of protocols not being followed, like a test being missed, or a delay in results. Several teams cancelled workout days when results were delayed earlier in training camp, but now that the games count the Marlins might have just decided to suit up anyway.



Whatever the process that led to this point, it is, first, a grim situation for the Marlins. Suddenly a bunch of players have contracted an illness that could have long-term effects on their health. Beyond that, it is hard to overstate how bad this is for Major League Baseball. Somehow the Marlins were allowed to take the field on Sunday despite multiple reported positive tests, which likely means some of those among the new total of 14 cases were playing against the Phillies. How no one in charge realized that a batch of positive tests — even a small batch — on a single team signalled a possible team-wide outbreak is impossible to understand at this point in the pandemic. Is Commissioner Rob Manfred the last person to realize that several sudden COVID positives in a workplace setting will almost always uncover new positive cases among the same group? This is true of grocery stores and factories, hair salons and bars — and those co-workers don’t shower together. Honestly, does Manfred not watch the news? Read a paper?



Major League Baseball will reportedly hold an emergency meeting on Monday, but the path forward is unclear. The Marlins will be unable to field something close to a normal roster for at least a couple of weeks, which from a competitive sense is an extremely long time in this truncated season. (Pause for obvious joke about how the Marlins haven’t fielded a real major-league roster for years.) But if their games are scrubbed, what do their various opponents do for those games? Play each other to make up the lost dates? Can a team with an outbreak just be deleted from the season?



One might think that Manfred and his colleagues in the league offices have planned for just such a scenario. But it is a lack of planning, and an astonishing lack of foresight, that has brought Major League Baseball to this place.



