Canadian star Grimes calls out boyfriend Elon Musk for 'pronouns suck' tweet

Canadian musician Grimes publicly called out her tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk after he posted a tweet that many said was transphobic and discriminatory against non-binary people.



On Friday night, Musk, known for his provocative Twitter page that alternates between inflammatory statements and random memes, tweeted ‘pronouns suck.’ In true Musk fashion, no explanation for the tweet was offered before or after it was posted. It remained live even after the Tesla CEO faced immediate backlash from users who said it was discriminatory.







Pretty disgusting to see from you. What's so hard about calling someone a pronoun? It literally does absolutely nothing to you to call them it and it's what they like to be referred as so why not just do it? I genuinely don't understand why you people don't like them.



— Alex (@Its_Revan) July 25, 2020







Looks like Elon really hates pronouns! pic.twitter.com/KgW3yDapjE



— ⚡️Mighty T Ξ S L A 💭🔋🚗 🪑🇺🇸 (@MightyTesla) July 25, 2020



Minutes after he posted, Grimes, Musk’s longtime partner and herself an LGBTQ activist, chimed in with a disapproving tweet of her own. “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic.]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”



Grimes (real name is Claire Boucher) did not elaborate on her criticism and later deleted her own response. Musk’s tweet however, still remains on his Twitter page.



The couple made headlines in February after Grimes gave birth to their first child and attempted to name them "X Æ A-12 Musk,' before later changing the name to "X Æ A-Xii" due to a California naming regulation with prevents the use of numbers. When asked about the baby's identity in a Twitter Q and A, Grimes said they would let their child choose their own gender identity. "They may decide their fate and destiny," she said.


