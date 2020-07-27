Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canadian star Grimes calls out boyfriend Elon Musk for 'pronouns suck' tweet

National Post Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Canadian musician Grimes publicly called out her tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk after he posted a tweet that many said was transphobic and discriminatory against non-binary people.

On Friday night, Musk, known for his provocative Twitter page that alternates between inflammatory statements and random memes, tweeted ‘pronouns suck.’ In true Musk fashion, no explanation for the tweet was offered before or after it was posted. It remained live even after the Tesla CEO faced immediate backlash from users who said it was discriminatory.



Pretty disgusting to see from you. What's so hard about calling someone a pronoun? It literally does absolutely nothing to you to call them it and it's what they like to be referred as so why not just do it? I genuinely don't understand why you people don't like them.

— Alex (@Its_Revan) July 25, 2020



Looks like Elon really hates pronouns! pic.twitter.com/KgW3yDapjE

— ⚡️Mighty T Ξ S L A 💭🔋🚗 🪑🇺🇸 (@MightyTesla) July 25, 2020

Minutes after he posted, Grimes, Musk’s longtime partner and herself an LGBTQ activist, chimed in with a disapproving tweet of her own. “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic.]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Grimes (real name is Claire Boucher) did not elaborate on her criticism and later deleted her own response. Musk’s tweet however, still remains on his Twitter page.

The couple made headlines in February after Grimes gave birth to their first child and attempted to name them “X Æ A-12 Musk,’ before later changing the name to “X Æ A-Xii” due to a California naming regulation with prevents the use of numbers. When asked about the baby’s identity in a Twitter Q and A, Grimes said they would let their child choose their own gender identity. “They may decide their fate and destiny,” she said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam [Video]

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo [Video]

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo

Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Canadian musician calls out tech boyfriend Elon Musk for posting discriminatory tweet against non-binary people

 Canadian musician Grimes publicly called out tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk after he posted a tweet that many say is transphobic and discriminatory against...
National Post


Tweets about this