This 120-pound St. Bernard was rescued from England's highest peak when she collapsed

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Daisy, a 120-pound St. Bernard, was rescued from England's highest peak after she collapsed while hiking with her owners and refused to move.
