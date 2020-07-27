|
This 120-pound St. Bernard was rescued from England's highest peak when she collapsed
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Daisy, a 120-pound St. Bernard, was rescued from England's highest peak after she collapsed while hiking with her owners and refused to move.
St. Bernard
St. Bernard dog named Daisy rescued from England's highest peakSt. Bernard's were bred to rescue people from the treacherous Alpine peaks, but Daisy needed some help on England's Scafell Pike.
Daisy the St Bernard dog turns the tables as she's rescued from a mountain
St Bernard mountain rescue dog rescued – from mountain'She feels embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across Alpine snow with barrels of brandy around their necks,' say team
