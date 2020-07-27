Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kathie Lee Gifford on 'precious' last visit with Regis Philbin shortly before his death

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Kathie Lee Gifford is reflecting on the last time she saw Regis Philbin before his death, during an appearance on the "Today" show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News

Remembering TV Host Regis Philbin | THR News 02:57

 Regis Philbin, the long-running host of talk shows and game shows such as 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' died on Friday night of natural causes at the age of 88, according to a family statement on Saturday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kathie Lee Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford American actress and talk show host

Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88 [Video]

Prolific TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88

[NFA] Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host, has died at the age of 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published
Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Exits, Stage Right, At 88

Just a month before his 89th birthday, longtime television host Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. Philbin was the host of the morning talk show 'Live with Regis and Kathie Lee,' which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford. Over the years, Philbin also hosted Miss America pageants and game shows like ABC's 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.' A six-time Daytime Emmy award winner, Philbin holds the world record for most hours on US television.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Regis Philbin Has Died At 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Has Died At 88

(CNN) Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin has died, according to a statement shared by his family on Saturday. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the statement said. Philbin was the host of numerous television shows, including the morning talk show "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," which he co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Regis Philbin, iconic US TV host, dies aged 88

 The broadcaster became a national figure hosting talk shows with Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa.
BBC News

Regis Philbin Regis Philbin American television personality

Remembering Regis Philbin: A man made for TV, maybe the last of his kind

 Regis Philbin is dead at 88. He was made for TV hosting on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" and "Live!"
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Regis Philbin Dies At Age 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin Dies At Age 88

Legendary television host Regis Philbin has died from natural causes nearly one month before his 89th birthday. Following the news, his longtime colleague Kathie Lee Gifford paid a tearful tribute to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:58Published
San Diego co-workers and friends remember Regis Philbin [Video]

San Diego co-workers and friends remember Regis Philbin

San Diego co-workers and friends remember Regis Philbin

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published
Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 [Video]

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88

Regis Philbin, Iconic Television Host, Dead at 88 A statement released by his family revealed that Philbin died of "natural causes" on Friday. Philbin Family Statement, via 'People' Philbin Family..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Kathie Lee Gifford on 'precious' last visit with Regis Philbin shortly before his death

 Kathie Lee Gifford is reflecting on the last time she saw Regis Philbin before his death, during an appearance on the "Today" show.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just JaredContactMusic

Tweets about this