Vikings’ infection control officer tests positive for COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman, who's in charge of the organization's virus prevention plan, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. In a statement from the Vikings, Sugarman said he and his family members immediately quarantined themselves and began following the NFL's appropriate protocols after testing


