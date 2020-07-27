Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikings’ infection control officer tests positive for COVID

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman, who’s in charge of the organization’s virus prevention plan, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday. In a statement from the Vikings, Sugarman said he and his family members immediately quarantined themselves and began following the NFL’s appropriate protocols after testing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Vikings' Head Athletic Trainer Eric Sugarman Tests Positive For COVID-19

Vikings' Head Athletic Trainer Eric Sugarman Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:28

 The Minnesota Vikings say that the team's head athletic trainer and infection control officer Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance [Video]

CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance

CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples [Video]

COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Covid-19 Can Be Prolonged Illness [Video]

Covid-19 Can Be Prolonged Illness

(CNN) Covid-19 can be a prolonged illness, even among young adults without underlying chronic medical conditions, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Thirty-five percent..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Vikings' infection control officer tests positive for COVID

 Minnesota Vikings vice president of sports medicine Eric Sugarman has tested positive for COVID-19
FOX Sports

Minnesota Vikings infection control officer Eric Sugarman tests positive for COVID-19

 The Vikings announced Monday that Eric Sugarman, the team's head athletic trainer and infection control officer, had tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Vikings trainer/infection control officer has virus

 Eric Sugarman, the Vikings' head trainer and infection control officer, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
ESPN


Tweets about this

brae_de

DeBrae @JohnJHarwood @gtconway3d Ironic (adjective): the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings have announced that their Infection Contr… https://t.co/NQGVpUAoL9 5 seconds ago

ktjazz14

Keith Thomas RT @JohnJHarwood: the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings have announced that their Infection Control Officer has tested positive for coronavirus 9 seconds ago

RodHavens

Rod Havens For today's lesson in irony, we go to the NFL https://t.co/O1bLwYCphi 27 seconds ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen Minnesota Vikings trainer/infection control officer tested positive for coronavirus - via @ESPN App https://t.co/3zAHwi7woX 30 seconds ago