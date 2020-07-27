Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second night of protests in Richmond ends with 16 arrests

Seattle Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fires were set, windows were smashed and 16 people were arrested as demonstrations continued for a second night in Virginia’s capital city, Richmond’s police chief said at a news conference Monday. The protests on Sunday evening followed demonstrations Saturday night that had been billed by some as support for protesters on […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PEOPLE GATHER FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE NIGHT OF PROTESTS IN SPRINGFIELD [Video]

PEOPLE GATHER FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE NIGHT OF PROTESTS IN SPRINGFIELD

For a second night in a row, protestors are taking to the streets in Springfield demanding action be taken against police.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Protesters Prepare To Spend Second Night Outside City Hall [Video]

Protesters Prepare To Spend Second Night Outside City Hall

Protesters occupied City Hall Park for a second night Wednesday, demanding cuts to the NYPD's budget; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
Bethel under curfew on second night of protests, counter-protests [Video]

Bethel under curfew on second night of protests, counter-protests

The village of Bethel has ordered a 9 p.m. curfew Monday night as groups of Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters lined up in the rural Clermont County town. The curfew will last until 6..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:06Published

Tweets about this