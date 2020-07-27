Second night of protests in Richmond ends with 16 arrests
Monday, 27 July 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Fires were set, windows were smashed and 16 people were arrested as demonstrations continued for a second night in Virginia’s capital city, Richmond’s police chief said at a news conference Monday. The protests on Sunday evening followed demonstrations Saturday night that had been billed by some as support for protesters on […]
The village of Bethel has ordered a 9 p.m. curfew Monday night as groups of Black Lives Matter protesters and counter-protesters lined up in the rural Clermont County town. The curfew will last until 6..