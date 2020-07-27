Huge St. Bernard rescued from England's tallest peak after descent proves too much Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Daisy the St. Bernard dog, all 55 kilograms of her, was hauled down the lower part of England’s near-1,000-metre Scafell Pike at the weekend after getting into difficulty.



Since the 18th century, CNN reports , the dogs named after the St. Bernard Pass in the Swiss Alps have rescued over 2,000 people — even some of Napoleon’s soldiers, according to the Smithsonian magazine . This time, though, it was the dog that required help, after Daisy downed tools when her legs could go no further.



CNN reported that when Daisy felt the strain on the way down the mountain, her owners kept her safe, while a rescue operation involving 16 members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team was launched.



“On reaching their location, team members carefully introduced themselves to Daisy so as not to cause any additional distress, and with the help of a treat or two members were able to assess her condition and administer analgesia for the pain,” the team said in a statement .



Steep hills and a waterfall hampered the team on the way back down, but once Daisy realized the humans were trying to help her, “apart from the odd little adjustment, the evacuation was found to be not that much different to a normal adult evacuation which is of course is the bread and butter of our team, which we have done hundreds of times before,” the statement read.



The team thanked the West Lakeland Veterinary Group and the Galemire Veterinary Hospital for their advice as they rescued the huge dog, and added that Daisy is now back home safe and well and in “high spirits.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

You Might Like

Tweets about this