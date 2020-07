Camilo Villegas loses 22-month-old daughter to brain tumors Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

MIAMI (AP) — The 22-month-old daughter of Camilo Villegas of Colombia has died from tumors on her brain and spine, the PGA Tour announced Monday. Mia Villegas was diagnosed March 14, two weeks after Villegas and his wife, Maria, noticed she wasn’t as playful. Tests showed tumors on her brain and spine. She had surgery, […] 👓 View full article