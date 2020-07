Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach pleaded guilty Monday to accepting $200,000 in bribes to help two students get into the school as recruits. Jorge Salcedo, 47, admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme involving TV celebrities, other wealthy parents and elite universities across the country. Salcedo was paid […] 👓 View full article

