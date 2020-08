Liberty, Nets owner wants WNBA, NBA teams on equal ground Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Coming from the business world, Liberty owner Joe Tsai didn’t understand why his WNBA franchise didn’t have a CEO similar to the team’s NBA counterpart the Brooklyn Nets — which Tsai also owns. For Tsai, it was about equality; so he did something about it. Tsai promoted Keia Clarke to the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this