|
Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate because of COVID-19 constraints
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The first debate between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place in Cleveland.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University of Notre Dame Private Catholic university in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States
US Poverty Fell In April, May Due To Federal Relief Programs,
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
U.S. college towns on edge with football season up in the air
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump won't talk bounties; touts 'very good' pollsPresident Donald Trump refused to say whether reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan came up during his phone call with President Vladimir..
USATODAY.com
Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 ElectionJoe Biden’s campaign offered a snapshot of its strategy, and The Times checked back in on the top contenders to be his running mate.
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points in the polls
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a YearThe attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com
E.P.A. Inspector General to Investigate Trump’s Biggest Climate RollbackThe agency’s watchdog office said Monday it would investigate whether the reversal of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards violated government rules.
NYTimes.com
Trump visits NC to tout vaccine progressionPresident Donald Trump visited North Carolina Monday to tout the rapid progression of possible vaccines to treat coronavirus. (July 27)
USATODAY.com
Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Mitch McConnell unveils long-awaited pandemic aid package to criticisms from Republicans and DemocratsThis stimulus bill, the fifth since the pandemic began in March, is likely the last economic rescue package before the November election.
USATODAY.com
Top Dem: GOP coronavirus aid plan 'inadequate'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safeOne of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
WorldNews
Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the SenateThe race between Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, and Steve Bullock could prove crucial in a year when Democrats need to win in conservative-leaning..
NYTimes.com
Tweets about this