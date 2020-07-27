Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate because of COVID-19 constraints

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The first debate between President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place in Cleveland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Notre Dame University of Notre Dame Private Catholic university in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States

US Poverty Fell In April, May Due To Federal Relief Programs, [Video]

US Poverty Fell In April, May Due To Federal Relief Programs,

Reuters Poverty in the US dropped in April and May, even as the economy cratered due to the pandemic, a new study from researchers at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Chicago suggests. Researchers estimate the poverty rate fell 2.3 percentage points to 8.6% in April and May, from 10.9% in January and February.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
U.S. college towns on edge with football season up in the air [Video]

U.S. college towns on edge with football season up in the air

In university towns across the country, local business owners face the unthinkable: A year of college football wiped off the calendar because of a pandemic that has torpedoed the economy and may rewrite the rules for mass public gatherings. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump won't talk bounties; touts 'very good' polls

 President Donald Trump refused to say whether reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan came up during his phone call with President Vladimir..
USATODAY.com

Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?

 The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com

Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates for the 2020 Election 

 Joe Biden’s campaign offered a snapshot of its strategy, and The Times checked back in on the top contenders to be his running mate.
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points in the polls [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a Year

 The attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com

E.P.A. Inspector General to Investigate Trump’s Biggest Climate Rollback

 The agency’s watchdog office said Monday it would investigate whether the reversal of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards violated government rules.
NYTimes.com

Trump visits NC to tout vaccine progression

 President Donald Trump visited North Carolina Monday to tout the rapid progression of possible vaccines to treat coronavirus. (July 27)
 
USATODAY.com

Cleveland Cleveland City and county seat of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, United States


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Mitch McConnell unveils long-awaited pandemic aid package to criticisms from Republicans and Democrats

 This stimulus bill, the fifth since the pandemic began in March, is likely the last economic rescue package before the November election.
USATODAY.com
Top Dem: GOP coronavirus aid plan 'inadequate' [Video]

Top Dem: GOP coronavirus aid plan 'inadequate'

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday accused Republicans of dithering on their coronavirus relief plan, as enhanced unemployment benefits are set to run out this week.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rebuts U.S. claim that Marshall Islands nuclear waste site is safe

 One of Hawaii’s high-profile politicians has dismissed a recent Department of Energy report concluding that a leaking U.S. nuclear waste repository in the..
WorldNews

Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate

 The race between Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, and Steve Bullock could prove crucial in a year when Democrats need to win in conservative-leaning..
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

sparky7u

Fred Sparkman Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats' Winning the Senate https://t.co/apWBjrn4og via @YahooNews 7 minutes ago

steveciganek

steve ciganek Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate https://t.co/iDMQ0qrXFZ 9 minutes ago

PamelaToomey2

Pamela Toomey RT @McFaul: Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate https://t.co/vSjWWz1sdL 13 minutes ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate https://t.co/cLlcTSuuxr 15 minutes ago

Eurekamontanajo

jwschlarman-BYE-DON- Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate https://t.co/t6ZS6vco61 19 minutes ago

jrregier

John Regier .@jmartNYT: Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate https://t.co/Ahy9nz9oX2 59 minutes ago

thatsMohrlikeit

Kylie Mohr RT @mikedennison: A good read by one of the nation's best political reporters, on #mtsen significance. #mtpol #mtnews Why Montana Is a Tes… 1 hour ago

Gingersandersa

Ginger Sanders 👊🏻 Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the Senate https://t.co/SY2XyhPqWd 1 hour ago