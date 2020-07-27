Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate because of COVID-19 constraints

US Poverty Fell In April, May Due To Federal Relief Programs,



Reuters Poverty in the US dropped in April and May, even as the economy cratered due to the pandemic, a new study from researchers at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Chicago suggests. Researchers estimate the poverty rate fell 2.3 percentage points to 8.6% in April and May, from 10.9% in January and February.

