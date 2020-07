Rick Thorp RT @AP_Sports: The series opener between the White Sox and Indians has been postponed by rain. The teams will make up the game as part of… 1 minute ago AP Sports The series opener between the White Sox and Indians has been postponed by rain. The teams will make up the game a… https://t.co/RGNaF9iQtz 3 minutes ago Dave Black RT @NBCSWhiteSox: The series opener between the White Sox and Indians was postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader Tue… 5 minutes ago Vinnie Duber The series opener between the Sox and Indians was postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader Tue… https://t.co/yiB3X7aR3P 7 minutes ago White Sox Talk The series opener between the White Sox and Indians was postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doublehead… https://t.co/E22UAJ4Ks9 8 minutes ago sam wilson🖤 Indians/White Sox postponed to rain. Not covid. 11 minutes ago Joe Barnes RT @ZackMeisel: Tonight's Indians-White Sox game is postponed because of rain. Traditional doubleheader will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 14 minutes ago WKYC 3News Cleveland Indians game vs. Chicago White Sox postponed; will be made up as part of traditional doubleheader on Tues… https://t.co/nmcp98W8L0 17 minutes ago