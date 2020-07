Anti-racism demonstrators to protest in Sydney despite ban Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

SYDNEY (AP) — Anti-racism protesters plan to demonstrate in downtown Sydney on Tuesday despite court rulings that the gathering is illegal due to the pandemic threat. Organiser Paddy Gibson said the gathering would be safer than going to a crowded shopping mall or many Sydney workplaces. “We all must be COVID-safe but we need to […] 👓 View full article

