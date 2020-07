From the Archives, 1962: Fire destroys the Bendigo 'Advertiser' office Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Charred and twisted machinery lying among ruined rolls of newsprint was all that was left of the paper with a 109-year-old background after a £250,000 fire destroyed the Bendigo “Advertiser” offices. 👓 View full article

