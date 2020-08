Australian Open golf postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Golf Australia said Tuesday that the Australian Open tournament will be postponed indefinitely and if played will not be held until early 2021. The tournament was scheduled for Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, which has been in lockdown due to a large increase in COVID-19 deaths and infections over the […] 👓 View full article