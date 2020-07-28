Global  
 

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
News video: Marlins Could Play Orioles Wednesday If Coronavirus Tests Are 'Acceptable'

Marlins Could Play Orioles Wednesday If Coronavirus Tests Are 'Acceptable' 00:39

 Monday night, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB Network play could resume between the Orioles and the Marlins on Wednesday "if the testing results are acceptable."

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements [Video]

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. Freddie Joyner has more.

2 MLB games postponed, Marlins deal with virus

 Baseball fans in Philadelphia say sports teams should wait longer to hit the field, this after two major league games scheduled for Monday were postponed after..
USATODAY.com

Chicago rooftop rare view: Major League Baseball

 The rooftops neighboring Chicago's Wrigley Field are allowing fans a rare opportunity to see games in person at a time when teams are playing without spectators..
USATODAY.com

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during national anthem as protests vary across MLB

 Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks of the Yankees took a knee during the playing of the national anthem as silent protests continued across MLB.
USATODAY.com

Marlins may have created 'super-spread environment,' and it shouldn't be a surprise

 The Marlins have shut down after 14 members of the team tested positive for COVD-19. One expert says the spread most likely "came out of Maimi."
USATODAY.com

New York Yankees game vs. Philadelphia Phillies postponed after coronavirus outbreak

 The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies will not play their game scheduled for Monday in Philadelphia. Marlins also postponed theirs.
USATODAY.com

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus [Video]

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Hit by Coronavirus

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday..

MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

MLB Postpones Two Games Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

According to reports -- Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone two games due to a coronavirus outbreak. Ken Rosenthal reports this includes the Orioles game for tonight in Miami and the..

Orioles Game Cancelled After COVID-19 Outbreak Among Marlins, Reports Say [Video]

Orioles Game Cancelled After COVID-19 Outbreak Among Marlins, Reports Say

A Orioles game scheduled for Monday night in Miami was cancelled, according to multiple reports, after a coronavirus outbreak was reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

Scott Stinson: Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak shows MLB's astonishing lack of foresight

 From the moment that sports leagues were shuttered more than four months ago, a single question has hovered over all the return-to-play scenarios, and their...
National Post

AP source says Yankees-Phillies game has been postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus outbreak while in Philadelphia

 AP source says Yankees-Phillies game has been postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus outbreak while in Philadelphia
FOX Sports

The Latest: Hong Kong increases virus rules as cases grow

 HONG KONG — Hong Kong will ban dining at restaurants completely and mandate masks in all public places, as the city battles a worsening coronavirus outbreak...
SeattlePI.com

