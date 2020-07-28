|
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
Rob Manfred 10th commissioner of Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
