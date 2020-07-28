N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War, state media reported Tuesday. Kim’s comments before war veterans marking the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War […]
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on..
