N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War, state media reported Tuesday. Kim’s comments before war veterans marking the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War […]
