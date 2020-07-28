N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Kim Jong-un Declares State of Emergency



North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19. State media said the person defected to South Korea three.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:49 Published 2 days ago North Korea places border city in lockdown over fears of first Covid-19 patient



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has placed a city near the border with SouthKorea under lockdown over concerns the country has its first coronavirus case,state media reported. The measure was taken on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 days ago N. Korea's Kim fires officials for extortion



North Korea’s leader has sacked officials building a hospital after they pressed the public for contributions, media reported on Monday, the second rebuke linked to the high-profile project in a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this