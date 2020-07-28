Victoria records 384 more cases of coronavirus, six more deaths
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Victoria has recorded another 384 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths. All non-urgent category 2 elective surgery in Melbourne will be paused to help the health system cope.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 17 additional deaths and 2,039 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing countywide totals to 4,375 deaths and 176,028..
Victoria has recorded 532 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.Premier Daniels Andrews said six new deaths have been recorded in the same period, including...