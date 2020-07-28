Global  
 

Victoria records 384 more cases of coronavirus, six more deaths

The Age Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded another 384 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths. All non-urgent category 2 elective surgery in Melbourne will be paused to help the health system cope.
