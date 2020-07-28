Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Kansai Yamamoto, Avant-Garde Designer Behind David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Dies at 76
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kansai Yamamoto, Avant-Garde Designer Behind David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Dies at 76
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 (
1 week ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Japanese designer who collaborated with Bowie dies aged 76
The daughter of renowned Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto, best known for his collaboration with David Bowie, has led tributes following his death at...
Belfast Telegraph
1 week ago
Fashion designer who dressed Ziggy Stardust
David Bowie recalled that Kansai Yamamoto was also '100 per cent responsible for the Ziggy haircut and colour'.
Brisbane Times
1 week ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Beirut
Donald Trump
YouTuber
Lebanon
Coronavirus disease 2019
Google
Joe Biden
Instagram
Apple Inc.
YouTube
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tropical Storm Isaias
Hiroshima
Sally Yates
Daisy Coleman
Iran Arms Embargo
Ammonium Nitrate
WORTH WATCHING
Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Donald Trump Over Axios Interview | THR News
UK offers aid to Lebanon as ‘rigorous’ probe promised into Beirut blast
Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app