Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Spanish PM says UK's travel restrictions 'unjust'

BBC News Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Pedro Sanchez says he hopes there will be a rethink, and most parts of Spain are safer than the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pedro Sánchez Pedro Sánchez Spanish Prime Minister

Spain's PM criticises UK's decision to impose blanket quarantine as 'error'

 Pedro Sanchez says he is urging the British government to 'reconsider'
Independent
Spain unveils $4.8 bln aid for holiday sector [Video]

Spain unveils $4.8 bln aid for holiday sector

Spain has unveiled a package of financial aid for its tourism sector valued at about $4.8 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ryanair slashes air travel outlook [Video]

Ryanair slashes air travel outlook

Ryanair cut its annual passenger target by a quarter on Monday and warned a second wave of COVID-19 infections could lower that further. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Crowds return to Bangkok bus stations as Thailand eases lockdown for public holiday [Video]

Crowds return to Bangkok bus stations as Thailand eases lockdown for public holiday

Thousands of Thais crowded bus stations and airports for the holiday getaway as the country eases COVID-19 restrictions. Footage from the Mo Chit station in Bangkok shows the long queues stretching..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:33Published
Crowds fill bus stations in Bangkok for weekend holiday getaway as lockdown eases [Video]

Crowds fill bus stations in Bangkok for weekend holiday getaway as lockdown eases

Thousands of Thais crowded bus stations and airports for the holiday getaway as the country eases Covid-19 restrictions. Footage from the Mo Chit station in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday night (July..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

European Economics Preview: Spain Unemployment Data Due

 Unemployment data from Spain is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is slated to issue retail...
RTTNews

Google announces ‘Grace Hopper’ subsea cable connecting US to UK, Spain

 In recent years, Google has been building private subsea cables in addition to leasing access and partnering on joint efforts. Google’s latest project is...
9to5Google Also reported by •TechCrunch

Tell us what you think about the Spain travel rules for holidaymakers

Tell us what you think about the Spain travel rules for holidaymakers Brits going on holiday to Spain risk a £1,000 fine
The Cornishman Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBristol Post

Tweets about this