Coronavirus: Spanish PM says UK's travel restrictions 'unjust'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Pedro Sanchez says he hopes there will be a rethink, and most parts of Spain are safer than the UK.
Pedro Sánchez Spanish Prime Minister
Spain's PM criticises UK's decision to impose blanket quarantine as 'error'Pedro Sanchez says he is urging the British government to 'reconsider'
Independent
Spain unveils $4.8 bln aid for holiday sector
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
