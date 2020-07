You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hilary Mantel, Anne Tyler among Booker Prize contenders LONDON (AP) β€” Best-selling British novelist Hilary Mantel and American author Anne Tyler are among 13 writers on a U.S.-dominated list of contenders for the...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago



Hilary Mantel and Anne Tyler in Running for Booker Prize β€œThe Mirror and the Light,” the conclusion to Mantel’s Thomas Cromwell trilogy, is one of 13 books nominated for this prestigious British literary award.

NYTimes.com 11 hours ago





Tweets about this