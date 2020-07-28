'Challenge accepted': Why women are posting black-and-white selfies

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Sit-Down: Jenn Hildreth



The play by play announcer joins CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith to discuss the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, the biggest surprises so far and what it will be mean to call the championship match on CBS. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 13:17 Published 6 days ago Colorado Open: Jennifer Kupcho Set To Tee Up Against The Men



If smashing the scoring record and winning at last month’s CoBank Colorado Women’s Open wasn’t enough, this week Jennifer Kupcho is tackling a new challenge. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:48 Published 6 days ago Track and trace “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters.



When pubs, restaurants and cafes all opened their doors earlier this month, one of the key issues around reopening was the challenge of collecting and storing customers’ data to enable track and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources 'Challenge Accepted' on Instagram: Black and White Selfies for Women A campaign that purports to be about “women supporting women” is filling people’s Instagram feeds with striking, if opaque, imagery.

NYTimes.com 6 hours ago





Tweets about this