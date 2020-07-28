Global  
 

Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
