|
Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Neil Young American singer-songwriter
Neil Young objects to Donald Trump using his songs
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirusDespite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
USATODAY.com
Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a YearThe attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com
E.P.A. Inspector General to Investigate Trump’s Biggest Climate RollbackThe agency’s watchdog office said Monday it would investigate whether the reversal of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards violated government rules.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this