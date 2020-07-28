Global  
 

Asia Today: New cases continue to rise in China’s Xinjiang

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — New coronavirus cases continue to rise in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, with 57 reported on Tuesday. Beijing also reported its first case of domestic transmission in more than two weeks, while the northeastern province of Liaoning added another six cases in its local outbreak. Another four cases were found among Chinese […]
