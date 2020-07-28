Asia Today: New cases continue to rise in China’s Xinjiang
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — New coronavirus cases continue to rise in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, with 57 reported on Tuesday. Beijing also reported its first case of domestic transmission in more than two weeks, while the northeastern province of Liaoning added another six cases in its local outbreak. Another four cases were found among Chinese […]
Recovery rate of India stands at 63.92% with above 32,000 recoveries on July 27. The active case percentage is 33.80% while the death rate is 2.28% in the country. Around 8,706 patients were discharged..