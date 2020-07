You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Hopes To Be Off Injured List Before Season Starts



Anthony Rizzo is hopeful he won't have to start the season on the injured list. The Cubs' first baseman has been a spectator the last week of camp due to his back issues. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Rizzo homers again, Cubs beat virus-unsettled Reds 8-7 Anthony Rizzo homered for the third time, and the Chicago Cubs held on for an 8-7 victory over a Cincinnati Reds team coping with coronavirus uncertainty

FOX Sports 45 minutes ago





Tweets about this