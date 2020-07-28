Global  
 

Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The U.S. Park Police and Secret Service violently routed protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning, immediately after Attorney General William Barr spoke with Park Police leaders, according to an Army National Guard officer who was there. The account of National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco challenges the Trump administration’s explanation […]
