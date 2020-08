Labor MP Trish Doyle accuses sidelined Liberal MP of harassment Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Labor MP Trish Doyle has told NSW Parliament Drummoyne MP John Sidoti pursued her down a corridor, bailed her up against a wall and screamed in her face. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this