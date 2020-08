Zimbabwe’s ruling party calls US ambassador a ‘thug’ Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s ruling party has threatened the United States ambassador with expulsion, calling him a “thug” and accusing him of funding organizers of anti-government protests planned for Friday. Zimbabwe’s government in recent weeks has increasingly accused the U.S. Embassy of supporting anti-government activists who are piling pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as […] 👓 View full article