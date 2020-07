Australian Outback pub bans messy emus for ‘bad behavior’ Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian Outback pub has banned emus for “bad behavior,” and erected barriers to prevent the large, flightless birds from creating havoc inside. Locals and tourists have been bemused by the antics of the emus eager to steal food from people in Yaraka, a remote Queensland state outpost with a permanent […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this