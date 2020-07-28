|
Can you get the coronavirus twice?
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely. Health experts think people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection or how long it would last. There have been reports of people testing positive for the […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this