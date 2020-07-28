Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can you get the coronavirus twice?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely. Health experts think people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection or how long it would last. There have been reports of people testing positive for the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust [Video]

Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust

Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:34Published
Should cat owners be concerned? [Video]

Should cat owners be concerned?

Vet Rory Cowlam gives advice to cat owners after a feline friend was diagnosed with coronavirus in Surrey.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:17Published
देश के कई हिस्सों में बढ़ रहे कोरोना केस [Video]

देश के कई हिस्सों में बढ़ रहे कोरोना केस

देश में कोरोना के मामले नित नए और डराने वाले रिकॉर्ड बना रहे हैं. तमाम..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

3 coronavirus ASX shares to buy right now

 Here are 3 ASX shares that could provide your portfolio with protection against the coronavirus. One idea is Bubs Australia Ltd (ASX:BUB). The post 3...
Motley Fool Also reported by •Al JazeeraBBC Local NewsThe Argus

Fears over access to coronavirus guidance for non-English speakers

 Concerns have been raised about a Government “blind spot” on translating coronavirus guidance for many non-English speakers in the UK.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The Age

Elective surgeries suspended in Victoria as state records six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases

 Victoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the...
SBS


Tweets about this