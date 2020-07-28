Another coronavirus stimulus check: What we know about the next round of payments

Republican Senator Tom Cotton Of Arkansas Calls Slavery A 'Necessary Evil'



Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has described slavery as a "necessary evil". The 1619 Project is an initiative from The New York Times, according to reports CNN. It reframes American history of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores. "As the founding fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built." Tom Cotton Cotton then called the 1619 Project "a racially divisive, revisionist account of history.

