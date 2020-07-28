Global  
 

Another coronavirus stimulus check: What we know about the next round of payments

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Senate Republicans released a roughly $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill proposal, including another stimulus check.
News video: New COVID-19 relief bill expected today

 Today Republicans are expected to announce the details of a new coronavirus relief bill. It is expected to extend unemployment benefits and include another round of stimulus check.

