Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: UK defends quarantine as Spain calls it 'unjust'

BBC News Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Government minister Simon Clarke says "we respectfully disagree" with the Spanish PM over the travel rules.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Spain hopes UK relaxes island quarantine rules

Spain hopes UK relaxes island quarantine rules 01:30

 Spain said on Monday it hoped to convince Britain to make the Balearic and Canary islands exempt from a sudden quarantine measure for passengers returning to the UK. Several other Spanish regions said they also felt unfairly penalized by the sweeping move brought in over the weekend. Adam Reed...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Simon Clarke (politician) Simon Clarke (politician) British Conservative politician

Government would act on mass quarantine breaking [Video]

Government would act on mass quarantine breaking

Housing Minister Simon Clarke has said that, although the government is encouraging a "light touch approach" to the enforcement of the two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK from Spain, and other countries without airbridge arrangements, they will introduce measures in the event of a "large scale breaking of the quarantine regulations". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Government defends Spain quarantine extension [Video]

Government defends Spain quarantine extension

Housing Minister Simon Clarke has defended the UK government's decision to extend the reimposition of a two-week quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - citing a "worsening" situation on the mainland and frequent transfers between the mainland and the islands. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published
Government says 2 metre rule 'under review' [Video]

Government says 2 metre rule 'under review'

Local Government minister Simon Clarke says that the 2 metre social distancing rule is "under review" as he recognised the particular challenges it causes from some sectors. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barcelona's soaring COVID-19 cases cause concern [Video]

Barcelona's soaring COVID-19 cases cause concern

In Barcelona, it is a race against time to bring the infection rate under control.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
Woman Uses Decoration Scissors to Cut Husband's Hair During Quarantine [Video]

Woman Uses Decoration Scissors to Cut Husband's Hair During Quarantine

This woman was trying to cut her husband's hair. She was using a decoration scissor since she did not have the hairdressing one. As a result she trimmed her husband's hair too short making him look..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:22Published
Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust [Video]

Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust

Coronavirus: Spanish PM Sanchez says UK quarantine rule is unjust

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Spain is safe, minister insists as British quarantine move sows dismay

 Spain is safe for tourists and Spaniards, the government insisted on Sunday after Britain abruptly imposed a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers...
Japan Today Also reported by •IndependentBelfast Telegraph

Covid: 14-day quarantine for Spain to NI travellers

 Travellers coming to Northern Ireland from Spain will have to quarantine for 14 days after a spike in Spanish coronavirus cases.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Spain quarantine rule 'disappointing but needed'

 The 14-day quarantine for people travelling to Scotland from Spain had only been relaxed last week.
BBC News


Tweets about this