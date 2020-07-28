Coronavirus: UK defends quarantine as Spain calls it 'unjust'

Government would act on mass quarantine breaking



Housing Minister Simon Clarke has said that, although the government is encouraging a "light touch approach" to the enforcement of the two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK from Spain, and other countries without airbridge arrangements, they will introduce measures in the event of a "large scale breaking of the quarantine regulations". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970