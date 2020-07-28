Coronavirus: UK defends quarantine as Spain calls it 'unjust'

Spain said on Monday it hoped to convince Britain to make the Balearic and Canary islands exempt from a sudden quarantine measure for passengers returning to the UK. Several other Spanish regions said they also felt unfairly penalized by the sweeping move brought in over the weekend. Adam Reed...
Housing Minister Simon Clarke has said that, although the government is encouraging a "light touch approach" to the enforcement of the two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK from Spain, and other countries without airbridge arrangements, they will introduce measures in the event of a "large scale breaking of the quarantine regulations".
Housing Minister Simon Clarke has defended the UK government's decision to extend the reimposition of a two-week quarantine for travellers returning from mainland Spain to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - citing a "worsening" situation on the mainland and frequent transfers between the mainland and the islands.
Local Government minister Simon Clarke says that the 2 metre social distancing rule is "under review" as he recognised the particular challenges it causes from some sectors.
Spain is safe for tourists and Spaniards, the government insisted on Sunday after Britain abruptly imposed a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers... Japan Today Also reported by •Independent •Belfast Telegraph