Pfizer sales take a hit during pandemic

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Fairless Hills, PA (AP) — Pfizer reported a 32% plunge in second-quarter profit, mainly due to the global coronavirus pandemic limiting marketing of and new prescriptions for its medicines. Pfizer had predicted in April that the virus would keep both patients and company sales representatives away from doctors and hospitals. Still, the biggest U.S. drugmaker […]
