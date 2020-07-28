Venice Film Festival unveils selections for September fete Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The American frontier drama “The World to Come,” the Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren comedy-drama “The Duke,” Gia Coppola’s “Mainstream,” and the Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby drama “Pieces of a Woman” are among the films set to premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in September, the first major event of its kind since […] 👓 View full article

