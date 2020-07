McDonald’s facing bumpy recovery, 2Q sales down 30% Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Business did improve for McDonald’s throughout the second quarter as restrictions lifted across the globe, but the fast food giant faces a bumpy — and expensive — recovery. Of the chain’s 39,000 restaurants worldwide, 96% are now open, compared with 75% at the start of the second quarter. Comparable-store sales that were down 39% in […] 👓 View full article

