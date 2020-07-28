Remington seeks bankruptcy for 2nd time in as many years

Parrot and owner share a very special relationship



It's so beautiful to see how different species can connect and have such a bond. Einstein loves and trusts his parrot-dad and the feeling is mutual. Most people have no idea that parrots are this.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago

If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth?



The average person thinks their time on a task that feels like work is worth $15.63 an hour ? that's more than double the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour). A study of 2,000 Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 6 days ago