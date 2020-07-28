Global  
 

Remington seeks bankruptcy for 2nd time in as many years

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years. In a Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy court for Northern District of Alabama this week, the nation’s oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 […]
