Authorities: Professor died by suicide after backlash Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The death of a North Carolina professor, who recently announced his retirement amid backlash for comments he made on social media that included calling the state’s governor “Massa Cooper,” has been ruled a suicide. An investigation showed University of North Carolina-Wilmington professor Mike Adams killed himself with a single gunshot wound […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this