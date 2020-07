Farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

WEST ADDISON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field. Double amputee Chris Marckres, of Hyde Park, went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West […] 👓 View full article

