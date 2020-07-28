Former CBS digital chief takes top job at Tinder

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Linear & CTV Go Hand-In-Hand: Amobee’s Bamberger



Cord-cutting is still happening at a rate of knots whilst, for many viewers, traditional appointment-to-view TV is a thing of the past. Amid these shifting audience behaviors, it would be tempting for.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:01 Published 6 days ago ‘We Need to Prove TV Can Do More’: 605’s Noah Levine



Audience measurement has become more crucial for television networks and their advertisers, which are being lured to spend more on digital outlets including social media and internet search. The.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 28:16 Published 3 weeks ago Texas Workforce Commission Puts Job-Search Requirement To Get Unemployment Benefits On Hold



The work condition would have had out-of-work Texans providing proof that they were searching for work in order to continue getting an unemployment check. The requirement was set to kick in on July 6,.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:30 Published on June 30, 2020

Tweets about this