Four more Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to 17
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Four more members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for coronavirus. The team now has 15 players who are positive and two coaches.
Miami Marlins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Miami, Florida, United States
MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
USATODAY.com
MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01Published
2 MLB games postponed, Marlins deal with virusBaseball fans in Philadelphia say sports teams should wait longer to hit the field, this after two major league games scheduled for Monday were postponed after..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
