Four more Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to 17

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Four more members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for coronavirus. The team now has 15 players who are positive and two coaches.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Yankees' Monday Night Game Against Phillies Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Yankees' Monday Night Game Against Phillies Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19 02:36

 MLB postponed Monday's Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia after more than a dozen members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus [Video]

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus

Both the Miami Marlins opener against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Yankees were scheduled for Monday night.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says Miami Marlins coronavirus situation no 'nightmare'

 Rob Manfred says MLB's testing protocols are working despite the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak: "We think we can continue to keep people safe."
MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements [Video]

MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. Freddie Joyner has more.

2 MLB games postponed, Marlins deal with virus

 Baseball fans in Philadelphia say sports teams should wait longer to hit the field, this after two major league games scheduled for Monday were postponed after..
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

 The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing..
Donald Trump Jr suspended from tweeting after Covid post

 US president's son's use of Twitter is limited for 12 hours after he broke its misinformation rules.
Covid community spread in West Bengal started early April, biweekly lockdown of no help: Virologist

 The Bengal government has largely failed to address the Covid-19 crisis, and its recent decision to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August will be of..
Only 700 cases reported on highest single-day Covid testing in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

 Only 700 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today that too with the highest single-day testing till date, said Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya..
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

What happens when students test positive for COVID-19 as more schools open? [Video]

What happens when students test positive for COVID-19 as more schools open?

We have already seen students participating in athletic programs and summer school diagnosed with COVID-19. As schools prepare to return to in-person learning, it is inevitable we will see more cases...

Phillies' Game Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19 After Weekend Set [Video]

Phillies' Game Postponed After More Than A Dozen Marlins Members Test Positive For COVID-19 After Weekend Set

Joe Holden reports.

ENG vs WI 3rd Test: Rain washes out Day 4 of series decider

 Rain wiped out the fourth day's play at Old Trafford on Monday to frustrate England's bid for a series-clinching win over the West Indies and keep Stuart Broad...
Autocar origins: McLaren Senna vs Austin Seven road test

 The Autocar’s first road test was in 1928 Can the first car we road tested have anything in common with one of the best in recent years? We find...
Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies

 Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
