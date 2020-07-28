Global  
 

Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal to continue in August: Here is list of dates

DNA Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
West Bengal complete lockdown calendar for August: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will continue in August, with restrictions on all Saturday and Sunday except on Eid-ul-Adha.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29

Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29 01:16

 Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and July 29 amid COVID19 induced lockdown. Total number of 18,846 active cases has been reported in the state so far. 1,255 people lost their life due to the deadly virus. 51, 757 total confirmed has been reported in the state...

Covid community spread in West Bengal started early April, biweekly lockdown of no help: Virologist

 The Bengal government has largely failed to address the Covid-19 crisis, and its recent decision to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August will be of...
IndiaTimes


