Bi-weekly complete lockdown in West Bengal to continue in August: Here is list of dates
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () West Bengal complete lockdown calendar for August: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state will continue in August, with restrictions on all Saturday and Sunday except on Eid-ul-Adha.
Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and July 29 amid COVID19 induced lockdown. Total number of 18,846 active cases has been reported in the state so far. 1,255 people lost their life due to the deadly virus. 51, 757 total confirmed has been reported in the state...
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur shared a mantra to eradicate Covid-19. The MP from Bhopal released a video on twitter. She spoke on the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan & Covid in the video. She said, “There is a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published