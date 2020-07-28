Coronavirus: U.K. Quarantine Order Attacked by Spain's Prime Minister
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Britain should not have required all arrivals from Spain to go into quarantine, arguing that his country’s Covid-19 surge has spared some regions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's extension of the two-week quarantine for individuals returning from the Spanish mainland to include the Balearic and Canary Islands - claiming..