Coronavirus: U.K. Quarantine Order Attacked by Spain's Prime Minister

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Britain should not have required all arrivals from Spain to go into quarantine, arguing that his country’s Covid-19 surge has spared some regions.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Spanish PM: UK quarantine rule disproportionate

Spanish PM: UK quarantine rule disproportionate 01:44

 Spain's prime minister has criticised the latest UK quarantine rules fortravellers arriving from Spain as "disproportionate". Speaking on privatetelevision channel Telecinco on Monday evening, Pedro Sanchez said althoughthere are two worrying outbreaks, holiday islands such as the Balearics andthe...

