Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago’s South Side that was left standing after two other Columbus statues were removed last week may yet be taken down, a City Council member says. Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday that she has been talking to city officials about removing the […]
 After protests led to the city’s Grant Park and Little Italy Christopher Columbus statues being taken down, attention is now being turned to a lesser known Columbus statue in Chicago.

