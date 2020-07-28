|
Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago’s South Side that was left standing after two other Columbus statues were removed last week may yet be taken down, a City Council member says. Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday that she has been talking to city officials about removing the […]
