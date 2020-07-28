|
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
(CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality, reusable masks to every American. Sanders is unveiling the legislation, which has dozens of Democratic cosponsors in the House and Senate, on the day after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out a video featuring what appears to be a doctor claiming a cocktail of drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, can cure Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, making masks unnecessary. Later on Monday night, President Donald Trump retweeted the same clip. The video was taken down overnight by Twitter, which told CNN that it violated the site's misinformation policy. The claims run contrary to multiple...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont
‘It’s Past Time’: Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Bernie Sanders Unveil Bill To Strip Fossil Fuel FundingIn the richest and most powerful nation in history, doctors beg for basic protective gear amid a deadly pandemic, 21% of children live in poverty and..
WorldNews
How Will Biden Stop Oil And Gas Production?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Sanders Losing Battle For Future Of The Left
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Bernie: Better Relationship With Joe Than With Hillary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman
Trump Jr suspended by Twitter for posting 'misleading and potentially harmful information' about coronavirusDonald Trump Jr has been suspended by Twitter for posting "misleading and potentially harmful information" about coronavirus. The president also shared the same..
WorldNews
Donald Trump Jr suspended from tweeting after Covid postUS president's son's use of Twitter is limited for 12 hours after he broke its misinformation rules.
BBC News
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Vermont State in the northeastern United States
Vermont To Ban Throwing Food Scraps In Trash
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Twitter removes President Donald Trump's post touting a false 'cure' for COVID-19Twitter takes action against President Donald Trump and his son over posts that promoted COVID-19 cures that don't exist.
USATODAY.com
EU COVID-19 rescue package: what safeguards are in place against corruption?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:48Published
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC allows kin to meet Varavara RaoThe Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing..
IndiaTimes
Four more Miami Marlins test positive for COVID-19, bringing team total to 17Four more members of the Miami Marlins have tested positive for coronavirus. The team now has 15 players who are positive and two coaches.
USATODAY.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Social media giants called to Senate probeSenators hope officials from TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Google will appear before an inquiry into foreign interference through social media.
SBS
Another coronavirus stimulus check: What we know about the next round of paymentsSenate Republicans released a roughly $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill proposal, including another stimulus check.
USATODAY.com
Susan Rice Wants to Run for Office. Will Her First Campaign Be for V.P.?The former national security adviser is on the short list to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She has never been elected to public office, but in 2018 she took a..
NYTimes.com
Why Montana Is a Test Case for Democrats’ Winning the SenateThe race between Steve Daines, the Republican incumbent, and Steve Bullock could prove crucial in a year when Democrats need to win in conservative-leaning..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's NoseSenator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com
As Republicans Embrace Cut in Jobless Aid, Divisions Weaken Their LeverageThe proposal comes after Republicans struggled to iron out their policy differences with the administration and each other. Democrats are all but guaranteed to..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John LewisJoe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this