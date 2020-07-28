Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'

Bernie: Better Relationship With Joe Than With Hillary



Sen. Bernie Sanders said he has “a better relationship” with Joe Biden than he had with Hillary Clinton. Sanders was the No. 2 contender in each of the last two Democratic presidential primaries. He told The New Yorker he thinks he has a “stronger” and “closer” relationship with Biden. The Hill reports that Biden and Sanders have known each other for 14-years. “I think the difference now is that, between you and me, I have a better relationship with Joe Biden than I had with Hillary Clinton.

