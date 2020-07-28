Global  
 

Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to provide 'Masks for all'(CNN)Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a bill on Tuesday that would provide high quality, reusable masks to every American. Sanders is unveiling the legislation, which has dozens of Democratic cosponsors in the House and Senate, on the day after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out a video featuring what appears to be a doctor claiming a cocktail of drugs, including hydroxychloroquine, can cure Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, making masks unnecessary. Later on Monday night, President Donald Trump retweeted the same clip. The video was taken down overnight by Twitter, which told CNN that it violated the site's misinformation policy. The claims run contrary to multiple...
