Chris Brown refuses to battle Usher for Verzuz despite fans begging stars

Ludacris Explains Why He Attended George Floyd's Memorial Service



Rapper Ludacris was among those mourning George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on Thursday. The actor and rapper attended services at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary. Ludacris said he felt he needed to be there to show future generations that he's dedicated to fighting for racial equality. "I think what was most impactful for me [being there] was being able to see his [Floyd's] family and hear from his family members".

