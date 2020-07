Healthy Penguins wary of upstart Canadiens as playoffs begin Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Zach Aston-Reese pondered the question for a minute. “I’m not exactly sure who is on their first line,” the Penguins forward said when asked how Pittsburgh plans to slow down Montreal’s top line in their best-of-five play-in series that begins Saturday in Toronto. The answer made it sound like he was throwing a little bit […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this