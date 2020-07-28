|
Goaltenders in spotlight for Blackhawks-Oilers series
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
For all the offensive stars between the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers, big megawatt scorers like Patrick Kane and Connor McDavid, it is the goaltending that bears watching heading into their qualifying series. Corey Crawford missed the start of training camp with the Blackhawks after he tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the veteran goaltender very […]
