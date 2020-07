Nomination surprises: ‘The Mandalorian,’ Quibi get Emmy love Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises. THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE “The Mandalorian” — maybe thanks to Baby Yoda — snagged a surprising 15 nominations, mostly technical nods for things like production design, costumes, stunts, makeup and cinematography. But it also earned Disney+ a […] 👓 View full article

