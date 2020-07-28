Global  
 

Thomas Markle tells Harry and Meghan to 'stop whining' amid new bombshell biography

National Post Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has publicly warned Harry and Meghan to “stop whining” in the middle of a global pandemic, after an unauthorized and intimate biography on the couple’s life made headlines.

In an interview with the Sun , Markle, 76, said: “I love my daughter but I really don’t appreciate what she’s become right now.”

Excerpts from the biography ‘Finding Freedom,’ which were published earlier this week, include private details on Harry and Meghan’s life within Buckingham Palace, and their decision to split from the Royal family. The book also takes aim at Thomas Markle — for allegedly selling photos before his daughter’s wedding in 2018.

The biography claims that the Duchess has not spoken to her father since the wedding, and includes anecdotes on their strained relationship. It also claims that Meghan would set up paparazzi shots during her stint on the TV drama Suits, before she met Harry. “Apparently Meghan has made deals with the paparazzi. She planned it,” Markle said.

The Duchess is currently in the middle of a lawsuit with the Daily Mail, claiming that the tabloid breached her privacy after it published a letter she wrote to her father. Markle told the Sun that he wanted to share the letter after it was publicly misrepresented, “in order to vilify him.”

Court documents, according to the Sun, state that Meghan felt “unprotected” by the Royal Family and unable to defend herself against the claims.

In the interview with the Sun, Markle criticized the timing of the book’s release, citing the “suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic.” “This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining and anything,” he said.

Harry and Meghan have denied any involvement in the publication of the book, stating that they did not offer any interviews to the authors, the former royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” a spokesman for the couple stated. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their independent reporting.”

· Meghan felt 'unprotected' by the royal family as her battle with the tabloids raged: court papers
· Meghan Markle's 'Five Friends' face a public guessing game over their identities

Scobie and Durand have also denied that the royal couple were involved, explaining that they collected their information from years of reporting. “You’ve read the book. There are no on-the-record interviews with the couple,” Scobie was quoted saying. “My time around the couple is enough for me to know my subjects.”
